Russia's invasion of Ukraine as grave as Cuban missile crisis, UK minister says

World12 hours ago
Russia's invasion of Ukraine has created a situation as grave as the 1962 Cuban missile crisis when a confrontation between the United States and the Soviet Union brought the world to the brink of nuclear war, a senior British minister said on Tuesday.
Asked if the situation was on a par with the Cuban missile crisis, Health Secretary Sajid Javid said: "I would agree with that analysis."
"I do think it's as serious a situation as that," Javid told BBC radio.
The Cuban missile crisis erupted in 1962 when the Soviet Union responded to a US missile deployment in Turkey by sending ballistic missiles to Cuba.
