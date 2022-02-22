UAE

Russia's invasion of Ukraine as grave as Cuban missile crisis, UK minister says

I do think it's as serious a situation as that: Javid

Reuters
Published: Tue 22 Feb 2022, 12:38 PM

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has created a situation as grave as the 1962 Cuban missile crisis when a confrontation between the United States and the Soviet Union brought the world to the brink of nuclear war, a senior British minister said on Tuesday.

Asked if the situation was on a par with the Cuban missile crisis, Health Secretary Sajid Javid said: "I would agree with that analysis."

"I do think it's as serious a situation as that," Javid told BBC radio.

ALSO READ:

The Cuban missile crisis erupted in 1962 when the Soviet Union responded to a US missile deployment in Turkey by sending ballistic missiles to Cuba.


