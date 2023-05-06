Russian nationalist writer wounded in car bombing; one dead

Company's move an extension of its Pulse programme, which lets marketers place their brand next to the top four per cent of content on the platform
A prominent Russian nationalist writer, Zakhar Prilepin, was wounded in a car bombing on Saturday that Russia immediately blamed on Ukraine and the West.
TASS news agency quoted the interior ministry as saying one person had been killed in the blast in Nizny Novgorod region, about 400 km (250 miles) east of Moscow.
It separately quoted a source in the emergency services as saying the writer was wounded but conscious after the explosion.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote on Telegram: "The fact has come true: Washington and Nato fed another international terrorist cell - the Kyiv regime."
She said it was the "direct responsibility of the US and Britain", but provided no evidence to support the accusation.
"We pray for Zakhar," she said.
TASS quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as declining to comment in the absence of information from investigators.
Prilepin is a novelist who is known as an outspoken supporter of Russia's actions in Ukraine. Regional governor Gleb Nikitin said: "Law enforcement officers are now investigating the circumstances and causes of the incident. Zakhar is OK."
Two leading pro-war Russians have been killed in bombings since Russia invaded Ukraine in February last year.
Darya Dugina died in a car bombing near Moscow in August, while military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky was killed in a bomb attack in a St Petersburg cafe last month.
ALSO READ:
Company's move an extension of its Pulse programme, which lets marketers place their brand next to the top four per cent of content on the platform
Tech giant to introduce a more straightforward and secure way to log into its services across devices and platforms, with the services communicating directly with a trusted device to log users in
Lower grip strength and slower standing up and sitting down speeds were significant risk factors for presenting with dementia, independent of genetic risk and lifestyle factors like smoking and alcohol intake
US Federal Trade Commission says Meta-owned social media network misled parents about their children's online privacy and want to bar the network from making money off data collected on users under age 18
Rooted in the southern Italian region of Calabria, the crime organisation is Italy's most powerful mafia, operating in more than 40 countries.
We need better data to guide pandemic decisions
The no-frills carrier has filed an application for voluntary insolvency proceedings and has also cancelled all its flights for three days starting Wednesday
Bogged down by an acute financial crunch due to grounding of more than half of its fleet amid P&W engine supply woes, Go First has cancelled flights for three days starting May 3