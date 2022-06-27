Russian missile strike on Ukrainian mall kills at least 2, wounds 20

Ukrainian president says more than 1,000 people were in the shopping centre at the time of the attack

Rescue workers trying to put out a fire in a shopping mall hit by a Russian missile in Kremenchuk. — Reuters

By Reuters Published: Mon 27 Jun 2022, 7:39 PM

A Russian missile strike hit a crowded shopping centre in the central Ukrainian city of Kremenchuk on Monday, killing at least two people and wounding 20, senior Ukrainian officials said.

Footage circulated by President Volodymyr Zelensky showed a huge blaze raging in a sprawling building and dark smoke billowing into the sky as onlookers stood outside. Reuters could not immediately verify the footage.

Zelensky said more than 1,000 people were in the shopping centre at the time of the attack. He gave no details of casualties but said: “It is impossible to even imagine the number of victims.”

A rescue operation was under way and nine of the wounded were in a serious condition, said Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the presidential office.

“It’s useless to hope for decency and humanity from Russia,” Zelensky wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Kremenchuk, an industrial city of 217,000 before the Ukraine crisis started on February 24, lies on the Dnipro river in the region of Poltava and is the site of Ukraine’s biggest oil refinery.

There was no immediate comment from Russia, which denies deliberately targeting civilians.