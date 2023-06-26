Russian mercenary leader: 'We did not intend to overthrow government'

Wagner head Yevgeny Prigozhin says his protest demonstrated the weaknesses in Russian security

Yevgeny Prigozhin. — AP file

By Reuters Published: Mon 26 Jun 2023, 7:53 PM Last updated: Mon 26 Jun 2023, 7:57 PM

The Russian mercenary leader who led a mutiny that nearly reached Moscow said in a message released on Monday that his forces had not intended to overthrow Russia's government, and had demonstrated the weaknesses in Russian security.

In the first public remarks released since he was last seen on Saturday night smiling in the back of an SUV as he withdrew from a city occupied by his men, Yevgeny Prigozhin said his fighters had called off their campaign to avert bloodshed.

"We went as a demonstration of protest, not to overthrow the government of the country," Prigozhin said in an 11-minute audio message released on the Telegram messaging app.

"Our march showed many things we discussed earlier: The serious problems with security in the country," he said.

He said the way it had been able to seize the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don without bloodshed and to send an armed convoy to within 200 km of Moscow had been testament to the effectiveness of his fighters.

"We showed a master class, as it should have been on February 24, 2022. We did not have the goal of overthrowing the existing regime and the legally elected government," he said.

Prigozhin renewed an allegation, so far unsupported by evidence, that the Russian military had attacked a Wagner camp with missiles and then helicopters, killing about 1,000 of its men, and said this had been the immediate trigger for what he called a "march of justice".

Prigozhin, a former close ally of President Vladimir Putin, stressed that Wagner had not spilt a drop of blood on the ground during its northward march, but regretted that his fighters had had to kill Russian servicemen who attacked their convoy from helicopters.

He also once more complained about a military order that all volunteer units including Wagner are meant to sign by July 1 placing themselves under the control of Russia's Defence Ministry.

Fewer than 2% of Wagner's men have signed up, Prigozhin added.

"The aim of the march was to avoid the destruction of Wagner," he said.

In the recording, Prigozhin did not address any of the questions still surrounding the agreement brokered by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko that brought the mutiny to an end.

He made no reference to his own present location, two days after he said he was leaving for Belarus under an agreement brokered by that country's president to end his mutiny.

Prigozhin shocked the world by leading the armed mutiny, only to abruptly call it off as his fighters approached the capital after racing nearly 1,000km.

Russia's three main news agencies reported on Monday that a criminal case against Prigozhin had not been closed, despite an offer of immunity having been publicised as part of the deal that persuaded him to stand down.

Mikhail Mishustin, who leads Putin's cabinet as his appointed prime minister, acknowledged that Russia had faced "a challenge to its stability", and called for public loyalty.

"We need to act together, as one team, and maintain the unity of all forces, rallying around the president," he told a televised government meeting.

There was no word about the revolt from Putin himself, who had said on Saturday the rebellion put Russia's very existence under threat and vowed to punish those behind it. The Kremlin released a video from him congratulating participants of an industrial forum, containing no indication of when it had been filmed.