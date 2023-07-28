Russia writes off $23 billion in African debts, Putin announces during summit

'Hail pounding the roof': Flight makes emergency landing after hailstorm causes extensive damage
Aircraft's fuselage near the wings and the nose cone suffered substantial damage
Russian President Vladimir Putin told African leaders on Friday Moscow respected their peace proposal on Ukraine and was carefully studying it.
Putin also told a Russia-Africa summit that Russia was increasing food supplies to Africa, including some free grain shipments which he announced a day earlier, and was interested in developing military cooperation with the continent.
African leaders presented their peace initiative last month to both Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky but it has failed to gain traction with either side.
Putin initially greeted it by reciting a list of Russian grievances against Ukraine and the West, while Zelensky has rejected the idea of a ceasefire that would leave Russia in control of nearly a fifth of Ukraine and give Russian forces time to regroup.
On day two of the summit, Putin said Russia was prepared to supply some weapons to Africa for free to enhance security on the continent, and to work more closely with African law enforcement and intelligence services.
He said it was increasing agricultural exports and would remain a reliable supplier of food. Moscow had written off $23 billion of debt, he said, without saying over what time period or naming the countries involved.
