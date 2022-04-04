Russia-Ukraine crisis: Zelensky tells Romania European peace at stake

The Ukrainian president says the continent’s security depends on the outcome of the war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky shaking hands with people while visiting the town of Bucha, northwest of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv. — AFP

By AFP Published: Mon 4 Apr 2022, 11:39 PM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday called on the West to unite to prevent a “genocide” by Russia in Europe, saying the continent’s security depended on the outcome of Moscow’s aggression against his country.

“Together we can stop those who want genocide in Europe,” Zelensky said in a speech to the Romanian parliament, after showing images of bodies in civilian clothes littering the streets of Bucha.

The Ukrainian leader visited the town recently retaken by Ukrainian troops, where he denounced the Russian army’s actions as “war crimes” which would be “recognised as genocide”.

ALSO READ:

The West has called for an investigation into “war crimes” blamed on Russian soldiers in the region, which Moscow denies.

“Ukraine is not the last target of Russian aggression,” he said.

Moscow “wants to occupy Odessa and then there is only one step to Moldova,” he told Romanian lawmakers, calling on the country to “defend its independence and sovereignty”.

“It is in Ukraine that the fate of central Europe and the Black Sea region is decided, which is why defending the freedom of Ukraine and Ukrainians amounts to protecting the security of Europe as a whole,” Zelensky added.

He also called for new sanctions against Russia so that it is “deprived of all resources.”

“Close your ports to Russian ships, stop the transit of goods to and from Russia, no longer import resources from Russia,” he said.