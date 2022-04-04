Russia-Ukraine crisis: Zelensky tells Romania European peace at stake

Donald Lu had reportedly warned a Pakistan envoy there could be implications if Khan survived the no-confidence motion.
World15 hours ago
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday called on the West to unite to prevent a “genocide” by Russia in Europe, saying the continent’s security depended on the outcome of Moscow’s aggression against his country.
“Together we can stop those who want genocide in Europe,” Zelensky said in a speech to the Romanian parliament, after showing images of bodies in civilian clothes littering the streets of Bucha.
The Ukrainian leader visited the town recently retaken by Ukrainian troops, where he denounced the Russian army’s actions as “war crimes” which would be “recognised as genocide”.
The West has called for an investigation into “war crimes” blamed on Russian soldiers in the region, which Moscow denies.
“Ukraine is not the last target of Russian aggression,” he said.
Moscow “wants to occupy Odessa and then there is only one step to Moldova,” he told Romanian lawmakers, calling on the country to “defend its independence and sovereignty”.
“It is in Ukraine that the fate of central Europe and the Black Sea region is decided, which is why defending the freedom of Ukraine and Ukrainians amounts to protecting the security of Europe as a whole,” Zelensky added.
He also called for new sanctions against Russia so that it is “deprived of all resources.”
“Close your ports to Russian ships, stop the transit of goods to and from Russia, no longer import resources from Russia,” he said.
World15 hours ago
World17 hours ago
World17 hours ago
World18 hours ago
World1 day ago
World1 day ago
World1 day ago
World1 day ago