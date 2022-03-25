Russia-Ukraine crisis: Zelensky asks EU leaders for quick membership

Stoltenberg said any such decision was up to member-countries to make.
World16 hours ago
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked EU leaders for working together to support Ukraine and impose sanctions on Russia, including Germany’s decision to block Russia from delivering natural gas to Europe through the new Nord Stream 2 pipeline.
But he lamented that these steps weren’t taken earlier, saying there was a chance Russia would have thought twice about attacking.
He then appealed to the EU leaders, who had gathered Thursday in Brussels, to move quickly on Ukraine’s application to join the bloc. “Here I ask you, do not delay. Please,” Zelensky said by video from Kyiv. “For us this is a chance.”
He then listed the 27 member countries, noting those he said were “for us.” He appealed to Germany and particularly to Hungary not to block Ukraine’s bid.
“Listen, Viktor, do you know what is happening in Mariupol?” Zelenskyy said, addressing Hungarian President Viktor Orban. “I want to be open once and for all — you should decide for yourself, who you are for.”
ALSO READ:
Orban is widely considered to be Russian President Vladimir Putin’s closest ally among EU leaders.
Zelensky said Ukraine is certain that “in the decisive moment, Germany also will be with us.”
Stoltenberg said any such decision was up to member-countries to make.
World16 hours ago
'India has called for immediate cessation of hostilities and return to the path of diplomacy'
World17 hours ago
'Come to your squares, your streets. Make yourselves visible and heard,' Zelensky said in an emotional video address late Wednesday.
World18 hours ago
'Examinations have nothing to do with the hijab,' said the chief justice.
World19 hours ago
Analysts have suggested the failed test was of Pyongyang's so-called 'monster missile'
World20 hours ago
The two offered all the cash they had to the hospital to avoid delays in treatment.
World20 hours ago
India was one of the abstaining countries on the resolution cosponsored by Syria, North Korea and Belarus
World21 hours ago