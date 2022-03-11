Russia-Ukraine crisis: UK slaps sanctions on 386 Russian lawmakers

The 386 Duma members had supported the recognition of the breakaway regions of Luhansk and Donetsk

UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson

Published: Fri 11 Mar 2022, 4:34 PM

The Boris Johnson government on Friday announced sanctions on 386 members of Duma, the lower house of Russian parliament, which will ban them from travelling to the UK, accessing assets and doing business in the country.

The 386 Duma members had supported the recognition of the breakaway Ukraine regions of Luhansk and Donetsk.

An official release said the Duma ratified treaties in February “which recognised the independence of the Luhansk and Donetsk regions – part of Ukrainian sovereign territory - and authorised the permanent presence of Russian military there, acting as a pretext for Russia’s invasion”.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said: “We will not let up the pressure and will continue to tighten the screw on the Russian economy through sanctions. Together with our allies, we stand firmly beside our Ukrainian friends. We will continue to support Ukraine with humanitarian aid, defensive weapons and diplomatic work to isolate Russia internationally”.

The sanctions build on Thursday’s crackdown on key oligarchs from Russian President Vladimir Putin’s inner circle, and the introduction of new UK powers to detain Russian aircraft and ban the export of aviation items.

Since Russia’s attack, the UK has sanctioned more than 500 of Russia’s most significant and high-value individuals, entities and subsidiaries, bringing the total now covered by the UK’s sanctions list to over 800.

This includes travel bans and asset freezes applied to 18 of Russia’s leading oligarchs, with a combined worth in excess of £30 billion.

Friday’s announcement brings the total number of Duma members sanctioned by the UK to 400.

