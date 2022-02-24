Russia-Ukraine crisis: UK, allies will 'respond decisively', says Boris Johnson

Russia’s Interfax news agency cited a separatist spokesman
World3 hours ago
London: Appalled by the Russian strikes on Ukraine since Thursday morning, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he hoped the country could resist the invasion in a conversation with President Volodymyr Zelensky, and promised that the UK and its allies will “respond decisively”.
A Downing Street spokesperson said: “Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the early hours of this morning. The Prime Minister said he was appalled by the unfolding events in Ukraine”.
“The Ukrainian President updated the Prime Minister on the attacks taking place, and the Prime Minister said the West would not stand by as President Putin waged his campaign against the Ukrainian people”.
“The Prime Minister said he hoped Ukraine could resist and that Ukraine and its people were in the thoughts of everyone in the United Kingdom people during this dark time,” the spokesperson added.
Johnson, who announced an initial tranche of sanctions on Russian banks and individuals this week, later tweeted: “President Putin has chosen a path of bloodshed and destruction by launching this unprovoked attack on Ukraine. The UK and our allies will respond decisively”.
Foreign secretary Liz Truss, who recently met Russian ministers in Moscow, said: “I strongly condemn the appalling, unprovoked attack President Putin has launched on the people of Ukraine. We stand with Ukraine and we will work with our international partners to respond to this terrible act of aggression”.
The UK, United States and other allies are expected to announce further sanctions against Russian entities later in the day.
World3 hours ago
World3 hours ago
World3 hours ago
World3 hours ago
World4 hours ago
World4 hours ago
World4 hours ago
World5 hours ago