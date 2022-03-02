Russia-Ukraine crisis: Twitter to comply with EU sanctions on Russian state media

Some people are sending NFTs to the Ukrainian government’s ethereum account
World5 hours ago
Twitter will comply with the European Union's sanctions on Russian state-affiliated media RT and Sputnik when the EU order takes effect, the social network said on Tuesday.
"The European Union (EU) sanctions will likely legally require us to withhold certain content in EU member states," a Twitter spokesperson said in an emailed statement to Reuters.
"We intend to comply with the order when it goes into effect."
Outside the EU, Twitter said it would continue to focus on reducing the visibility of content from these outlets as well as labelling it.
ALSO READ:
Facebook owner Meta, Alphabet Inc's Google, YouTube and TikTok have said they are blocking access to RT and Sputnik in the EU. On Tuesday, Meta said it was globally demoting posts from Russian state media.
Some people are sending NFTs to the Ukrainian government’s ethereum account
World5 hours ago
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called for the formation of an 'international legion' to hel defend the country
World5 hours ago
The office of the International Criminal Court said it will seek court approval to open an investigation
World5 hours ago
This follows Russian President Vladimir Putin’s approval of a military operation in Ukraine
World6 hours ago
State of the Union speech: Often polarized along partisan lines, Democrats and Republicans rose to applaud his support for Ukraine.
World6 hours ago
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a phone call that it was important to stop the 'aggressor'
World6 hours ago
Eight people were reported killed in the strike on a residential building in Kharkiv
World10 hours ago
In view of Russia-Ukraine conflict, Lviv police announced that the procedure to buy weapons had been simplified
World12 hours ago