Russia-Ukraine crisis: Trump condemns invasion, again hints at 2024 presidential run

'We are praying for the proud people of Ukraine. God bless them all'

By Reuters Published: Sun 27 Feb 2022, 6:45 AM

Former President Donald Trump on Saturday condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine and said he was praying for Ukrainians, marking a shift of tone from earlier this week when he praised Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Trump delivered his remarks at the CPAC conservative gathering in Florida a few hours after the United States and allies announced sweeping new sanctions that would kick some Russian banks off the main global payments systems and limit the ability of Russia's central bank to support the rouble.

Addressing an adoring crowd at an event that touts itself as the world's largest conservative gathering, Trump used his speech to bash Democratic President Joe Biden and again hint at a possible run for president in 2024.

Earlier this week, Trump irked some Republican party members by describing Putin's actions in Ukraine, where cities have been pounded by Russian artillery and cruise missiles, as "genius" and "pretty savvy."

Trump expressed empathy for Ukrainians and this time praised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, calling him "brave" as he stays in Kyiv, the capital.

"The Russian attack on Ukraine is appalling. We are praying for the proud people of Ukraine. God bless them all," Trump said.

Trump said that Putin took advantage of Democratic President Joe Biden's being "weak" to attack Ukraine.

Trump linked the invasion to the US 2020 presidential election, again falsely saying that fraud was to blame for Biden's victory.

"As everyone understands, this horrific disaster would never have happened if our election was not rigged and if I was the president," he said, to which a woman in the packed audience responded: "You are the president!"

Trump has not confirmed whether he will run for president again in 2024, but has hinted at it heavily recently and did so again on Saturday.

"On November 2024, they (Democrats) will find out like never before. We did it twice, and we'll do it again. We're going to be doing it again, a third time," Trump said.

Democratic lawyer Marc Elias tweeted that Trump's words should trigger a "series of legal requirements related to his spend and disclosures."

Trump's main fundraising committee, known as Save America, has a cash pile of more than $100 million. nL1N2UB34U]

TRUMP BLAMES BIDEN, WORLD LEADERS

Trump also cited Russia's invasion of Georgia under George W Bush and Crimea under Barack Obama before declaring: "I stand as the only president of the 21st century on whose watch Russia did not invade another country."

Trump did address his past praise of Putin, saying he was correct that Putin was smart because he was outfoxing world leaders and institutions. "The real problem is that our leaders are dumb, dumb. So dumb," he said.

In an interview released earlier on Saturday, Biden mocked Trump's comment that Putin is a "genius."

"I put as much stock in Trump saying that Putin is a genius than when he called himself a stable genius," Biden said.

During the CPAC conference in Orlando, Florida, which closes on Sunday, conservatives have repeated the line that Putin decided to invade Ukraine because he knew Biden was "weak." Republican politicians have broadly steered clear of lauding Putin, however, and hot-button domestic issues, like mask mandates, have featured far more heavily than foreign policy.

Earlier on Saturday, JD Vance, a Republican candidate for an Ohio US Senate seat, said the American political class was fixated on the Ukraine conflict at the detriment of problems closer to home, such as record crossings at the Mexican border.

"I'm sick of being told that we have to care more about people 6,000 miles away than we do people like my mom, and my grandparents, and all the kids who are affected by this crisis," said Vance, a venture capitalist and author.