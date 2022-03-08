Russia-Ukraine crisis: Second wave of refugees will be more vulnerable, UNHCR head says

'We will start seeing people that have no resources and no connections'

A Ukrainian police officer runs while holding a child as the artillery echoes nearby, while fleeing Irpin on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine. (AP)

Published: Tue 8 Mar 2022, 12:17 PM

After the first wave of refugees from Ukraine there is likely to be a second wave consisting of more vulnerable refugees, the head of the UN refugee agency said on Tuesday.

"If the war continues we will start seeing people that have no resources and no connections," UNHCR head Filippo Grandi told a news conference.

"That will be a more complex situation to manage for European countries going forward, and there will need to be even more solidarity by everybody in Europe and beyond," he said.