Russia-Ukraine crisis: Saudi Arabia to extend visas of Ukrainians

The Kingdom's government is keen on their comfort and safety

File photo

By Spa Published: Fri 4 Mar 2022, 2:06 PM

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, has indicated that the country will extend the visas of Ukrainian visitors, tourists and residents out of humanitarian considerations.

Visas set to expire during this period will be extended for three extendable months.

This comes after the Crown Prince received a phone call from Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday.

During the call, the leaders discussed the crisis in Ukraine. In this regard, the Crown Prince affirmed the Kingdom's support for everything that contributes to de-escalating the crisis, its readiness to exert efforts to mediate between all parties, and its support for all international efforts aimed at resolving the crisis politically.

