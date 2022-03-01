Russia-Ukraine crisis: President Zelensky to address European Parliament

Politicians, journalists criticised for the way they are describing and reporting about Ukrainian refugees
World13 hours ago
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is to address the European Parliament by videolink on Tuesday as his country battles to hold back Russian forces, the legislature’s speaker said.
Parliament chief Roberta Metsola wrote on Twitter that Zelensky “will join and speak to the world” when EU lawmakers debate the war from 1130 GMT.
The address by Zelensky — who has become a global icon of defiance in the face of Moscow’s aggression — comes as Kyiv pushes for fast-track membership of the bloc.
EU lawmakers look set to back a non-binding resolution calling for Ukraine to be granted candidate status.
But the decision to put Kyiv on the path to join remains one for the 27 member states. Officials caution it would take years of reforms for Ukraine to be able to become part of the EU.
The European Union, however, has imposed broad and painful sanctions on Russia, targeting President Vladimir Putin, top officials, oligarchs supporting him and the central bank.
Further sanctions cutting some Russian banks from the global SWIFT messaging network and banning broadcasts of Russian media outlets deemed propaganda organs spreading disinformation are poised to come into effect.
ALSO READ:
The address by Zelensky comes as evidence from the ground shows that Moscow’s forces are bombing civilian areas in major cities as they seek to push deeper into Ukraine.
Satellite images show a huge build-up of Russian armoured vehicles and artillery 29 kilometres north of Kyiv as the capital, population three million, braces for an all-out assault.
Politicians, journalists criticised for the way they are describing and reporting about Ukrainian refugees
World13 hours ago
Social media users term the Taliban move as hostage-taking
World14 hours ago
Russian-Ukrainian talks end with both sides agreeing to continue a second-round of negotiations soon
World15 hours ago
Demand increases 354% in Russia while Ukraine registers a 424% rise
World16 hours ago
Several Russian individuals with assets and interests in Britain have been subjected to economic sanctions since the Russia-Ukraine crisis
World17 hours ago
Dozens of flights cancelled or sent on costly detours as the crisis hit airline shares
World17 hours ago
The resolution backed by the UAE was adopted with 11 votes in favour, including that of Russia
World18 hours ago
Russia accuses nationalist groups in Ukraine of using civilians as human shields
World19 hours ago