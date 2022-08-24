Russia-Ukraine crisis: Politician detained for criticising operation in Kyiv

By Reuters Published: Wed 24 Aug 2022, 7:40 AM

Russian authorities have detained politician Yevgeny Roizman — known for his criticism of the Kremlin and, more recently, of the military campaign in Ukraine, Russia's TASS news agency reported on Wednesday.

Roizman, a former mayor of the city of Yekaterinburg, is being investigated for "discrediting the Russian army", TASS reported, citing Yekaterinburg security services.

He was one of a handful of Kremlin critics who won mayoral posts, following a series of big opposition demonstrations, as President Vladimir Putin campaigned for office in 2012.

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special military operation", aimed at ensuring its own security, and authorities have so far prosecuted a number of activists for calling it a war, or criticising Russia's action.

Ukrainian forces have mounted a stiff resistance, and the West has imposed sweeping sanctions on Russia, in an effort to force it to withdraw its forces.

