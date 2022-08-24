Russia-Ukraine crisis: Politician detained for criticising operation in Kyiv

Shibli Faraz has been given the responsibility to fill in for Shahbaz Gill, who is in police custody over charges of sedition
Russian authorities have detained politician Yevgeny Roizman — known for his criticism of the Kremlin and, more recently, of the military campaign in Ukraine, Russia's TASS news agency reported on Wednesday.
Roizman, a former mayor of the city of Yekaterinburg, is being investigated for "discrediting the Russian army", TASS reported, citing Yekaterinburg security services.
He was one of a handful of Kremlin critics who won mayoral posts, following a series of big opposition demonstrations, as President Vladimir Putin campaigned for office in 2012.
Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special military operation", aimed at ensuring its own security, and authorities have so far prosecuted a number of activists for calling it a war, or criticising Russia's action.
Ukrainian forces have mounted a stiff resistance, and the West has imposed sweeping sanctions on Russia, in an effort to force it to withdraw its forces.
