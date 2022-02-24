Russia-Ukraine crisis: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is ending two-day visit to Moscow

It was the first visit to Moscow by a Pakistani leader in more than 20 years.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan is ending his two-day visit to Moscow hours after Russia began a military operation in Ukraine.

Pakistani government officials have offered few details on the substance of Khan’s visit, which was planned more than a month ago and was expected to focus on Pakistan’s energy needs. It was the first visit to Moscow by a Pakistani leader in more than 20 years.

Khan was to have met with Russian President Vladimir Putin following his arrival on Wednesday, though the foreign ministry has not spoken of it. Khan’s decision to still go ahead with the visit despite a growing fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine surprised some analysts.

In recent years Pakistan has grown closer to Russia. Russia and Pakistan have shared military exercises and grown closer as peace was sought to the relentless conflict in Afghanistan