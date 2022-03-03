Russia-Ukraine crisis: Mobilising full might of UK's soft power against Kremlin

Russian television channel Russia Today has been taken off air on British platforms

By Prasun Sonwalkar Published: Thu 3 Mar 2022, 8:40 PM

Terming culture as the ‘third front in the Ukrainian war’, the Boris Johnson government on Thursday said it is deploying the ‘full might’ of its soft power to ensure that the position of Russian President Vladimir Putin remains that of an international pariah.

Russian television channel Russia Today has been taken off air on British platforms, while regulator Ofcom has opened 27 investigations against the channel and is currently reviewing whether to revoke its licence to operate and broadcast in the country.

Culture secretary Nadine Dorries told the House of Commons that she has been working to apply pressure – publicly and privately – across sectors to use every lever at their disposal to take measures against President Putin’s Russia.

“Putin is now suffering a sporting and cultural Siberia of his own making, and it will be causing the Russian leader real pain”, she said, informing MPs of the various sporting and cultural events that have now excluded Russian involvement or participation.

Across sport, across the arts and entertainment, Dorries said, Putin was being ostracised on the global stage: “The upcoming Champions League Final and Formula 1 Grand Prix will no longer be held in Russia. Likewise, Russia has been banned by UEFA, by FIFA, by World Rugby, by the International Tennis Federation, and the International Olympic Committee”.

“Venues across the country have cancelled upcoming performances by the Bolshoi and Siberian Ballets. Disney and Warner have pulled their films from Russia. Netflix has stopped its projects there; BBC Studios and ITV Studios have stopped trading with Russia too. And Russia has been banned from taking part in the Eurovision Song Contest”, she noted.

ALSO READ:

The department’s Counter Disinformation Unit has been working to identify and remove Russian disinformation online, Dorries said, adding that she has called on UNESCO to bar Russia from hosting its annual World Heritage conference in June.

She said: “Putin needs the kudos of these global events to conceal his illegitimacy and the acts he is perpetrating in Ukraine. The Russian leader is desperately trying to hide the grim extent of his attack from his own people”.

“It’s why I strongly support, and continue to encourage, the kind of emotional displays of solidarity we’ve seen across sporting events in the last week, including the Carabao Cup Final and the Six Nations”, she added.