Russia-Ukraine crisis: Italy, US, France, Germany and Britain leaders to hold call on Monday

Biden's Poland trip will come a day after he meets in Brussels with Nato Allies, G7 Leaders and European Union Leaders.
World8 hours ago
Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi will hold a phone call with US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson later on Monday, Rome's government said in a statement.
The phone call will be dedicated to preparations ahead of the next Nato, G7 and European Council meetings planned for later in the week, it added.
ALSO READ:
Biden's Poland trip will come a day after he meets in Brussels with Nato Allies, G7 Leaders and European Union Leaders.
World8 hours ago
Ukraine has until 5am Moscow time to respond to the offer on humanitarian corridors and laying down arms
World13 hours ago
The off-duty cop reportedly did so to to restrain her after a school fight in Kenosha
World16 hours ago
She said her work on the probe committee has only raised her distress about what unfolded that day
World17 hours ago
19 children have been living in freezing cellars hiding from shelling in harrowing conditions
World17 hours ago
The Ukrainian President clarified that there were 'compromises' that Ukraine could not make in negotiations with Putin
World18 hours ago
The French crackdown means the owners are unable to sell or monetise their acquisitions
World18 hours ago
A statement claims the evacuees are being taken to remote Russian regions to 'work for free'
World19 hours ago