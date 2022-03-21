Russia-Ukraine crisis: Italy, US, France, Germany and Britain leaders to hold call on Monday

The phone call will be dedicated to preparations ahead of the next Nato, G7 and European Council meetings.

By Reuters Published: Mon 21 Mar 2022, 12:54 PM

Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi will hold a phone call with US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson later on Monday, Rome's government said in a statement.

The phone call will be dedicated to preparations ahead of the next Nato, G7 and European Council meetings planned for later in the week, it added.

