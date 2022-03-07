Russia-Ukraine crisis: India PM Modi to speak to Putin, Zelensky today

'Russian oil and gas smells of Ukrainian blood,' says Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday afternoon, official sources said. The telephonic talks will follow Modi’s scheduled conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Modi’s interaction with the two leaders comes amid India’s all out efforts to evacuate its nationals, mostly students, from Ukraine, facing attack from Russia.
Modi had spoken to Putin earlier too when the war began.
Ukrainian soldiers bolstered defences by digging trenches, blocking roads and liaising with civil defence units
Putin told Macron he does not intend to attack Ukraine's nuclear plants
Doing so could be considered 'NATO’s entry into the war and therefore risk World War III'
Putin said 'Ukrainian nationalists' prevented civilians and foreign citizens from leaving the city
Harjot Singh sustained multiple injuries after bullets were fired at a car he was in
The national currency has shed around a quarter of its value against the US dollar since the 'special military operation' in Ukraine
The US Secretary of State was speaking from Moldova
