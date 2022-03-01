Russia-Ukraine crisis: India allows stranded students to bring pets back

Moscow holds drills with nuclear subs, land-based missiles
In a big relief to Indian students who have pets in Ukraine, the government has relaxed the tough norms and allowed them to bring the cats and dogs back to India.
“Considering the unique and extraordinary situation in war-hit Ukraine, wherein pre-export requisite formalities to export of pets into India may not be fulfilled, the import of pet dogs and / or pet cats along with stranded Indians being rescued by the government of India, is being facilitated as a one-time relaxation measure,” said a memorandum from the ministry of fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying.
According to the government note, the pets that are being brought by Indians who are escaping war-torn Ukraine will be given final animal quarantine and certification services clearance from the airport after clinical examination and of documents.
The move follows an appeal by the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (Peta) India to Parshottam Rupala, the minister. Peta was prompted to appeal to the minister after a plea on social media by Rishabh Kaushik, an Indian student, who refused to leave Ukraine without his puppy Malibu.
“We are extremely thankful to the government for this compassionate decision to include companion animals in the evacuation process,” said Dr Manilal Valliyate, CEO, Peta India and a veterinarian. “Separating animal companions from their guardians would have been another tragedy for those desperately fleeing Ukraine, and it would have only resulted in more heartbreak and unnecessarily lost lives.”
With this decision, India joins Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, and Lithuania, which have made entry for animals less bureaucratic and helping families, escape the warzone with their beloved companion animals, he said.
