Russia-Ukraine crisis: Governor of Chernihiv region sees no let-up in Russian attacks

Moscow had said it would scale down military operations.

Wed 30 Mar 2022

The governor of Ukraine’s northern Chernihiv region said on Wednesday he saw no let-up in Russian attacks despite a promise by Moscow to scale down military operations there.

“Do we believe in it (the promise)? Of course not,” Governor Viacheslav Chaus said on the Telegram messaging app.

“The ‘decreased activity’ in the Chernihiv region was demonstrated by the enemy carrying out strikes on (the city of) Nizhyn, including air strikes, and all night long they hit (the city of) Chernihiv.”