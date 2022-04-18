'We have not been able to agree about ceasefires on evacuation routes'
Authorities in Ukraine's Western and Southern regions of Lviv and Dnipropetrovsk reported multiple explosions on Monday, while a Reuters reporter heard a series of blasts in Kyiv, as Russia's invasion of the country continues.
Six people were killed and eight wounded in Lviv where missiles struck military facilities and a car tire service point, regional governor Maksym Kozystkiy said.
Separately, authorities said some of the missiles hit areas close to a railway station and other railroad facilities, briefly disrupting normal traffic.
According to media outlet Suspilne, two people were wounded in the Dnipropetrovsk attacks.
Russia destroys four arms depots in Ukraine overnight
Russia's defence ministry said on Monday it had destroyed four arms and military equipment depots in Ukraine overnight with Iskander missiles, the TASS news agency reported on Monday.
Russian forces had hit 315 Ukrainian targets in total overnight, TASS cited the ministry as saying.
In Kyiv, a Reuters reporter heard a series of blasts on the left bank of the Dnipro river. Local authorities were yet to provide any official information on their cause.
Russia attacked Ukraine on February 24 and calls its action a special military operation to demilitarise Ukraine and eradicate what it calls dangerous nationalists.
The West and Kyiv accuse Russian President Vladimir Putin of unprovoked aggression.
