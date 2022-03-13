Civilian lives would be saved if Ukraine had fighter jets and more attack planes to destroy large military columns, Dmytro Kuleba says.
World15 hours ago
A bus carrying around 50 Ukrainians went off the road in Italy, leaving one dead and several injured, fire fighters said on Sunday.
The accident occurred on the highway between Cesena and Rimini, on the north eastern coast. Pictures posted by the fire fighters on Twitter show the bus had overturned.
ALSO READ:
Rescue operations are still underway, fire fighters said.
Civilian lives would be saved if Ukraine had fighter jets and more attack planes to destroy large military columns, Dmytro Kuleba says.
World15 hours ago
Authorities said the victims were 'burned beyond recognition'
World16 hours ago
Children can now be released to sponsors in the country
World16 hours ago
Funds to cover weapons as well as military services.
World17 hours ago
Moscow’s forces are closing in on the capital Kyiv
World17 hours ago
The Russian oligarch's 553-support vessel Solaris reportedly arrived from Barcelona
World17 hours ago
This is the largest exodus of refugees in Europe since World War II
World18 hours ago
Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin described a 'violent attack with a knife'
World18 hours ago