Russia-Ukraine crisis: 410 civilian bodies found near Kyiv

Beachside shootings have occurred before in Acapulco, which has been plagued by gang violence since 2006.
Ukraine’s prosecutor-general says the bodies of 410 civilians have been removed from Kyiv-area towns that were recently retaken from Russian forces.
Iryna Venediktova, Ukraine’s prosecutor-general, says on Facebook that the bodies were removed on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. She says 140 of them have undergone examination by prosecutors and other specialists.
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk says Sunday that the mayor of the village of Motyzhyn, in the Kyiv region, was murdered while being held by Russian forces. Vereshchuk added that there are 11 mayors and community heads in Russian captivity across Ukraine.
In a video address on Sunday, Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky denounced the allegedly targeted killings of civilians in towns the Russians occupied and called them “freaks who do not know how to do otherwise.” He warned that more atrocities may be revealed if Russian forces are driven out of other occupied areas.
International leaders have condemned the reported attacks on the Kyiv-area towns after harrowing accounts from civilians and graphic images of bodies with hands tied behind their backs.
Zelensky has said the Russian attacks in Ukraine amount to genocide. Russia’s Defence Ministry has rejected the claims of atrocities against civilians in Bucha and other suburbs of Kyiv.
The mayor and her family had been reported by others as kidnapped by Russians on March 23
Ukrainian minister says Irpin, Bucha, Gostomel and the whole Kyiv region liberated
Official says Russian forces used light and noise grenades and opened mortar fire on the residents of Enerhodar city
