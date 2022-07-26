Russia to quit International Space Station 'after 2024': official

This comes after space agency Roscosmos appointed a new chief

Photo: AFP

By AFP Published: Tue 26 Jul 2022, 4:18 PM

Russia has decided to quit the International Space Station "after 2024", the newly-appointed chief of Moscow's space agency told President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday.

"Of course, we will fulfil all our obligations to our partners, but the decision to leave this station after 2024 has been made," Roscosmos chief Yury Borisov told Putin in comments released by the Kremlin.

Earlier this month, NASA and Roscosmos signed an agreement to integrate flights to the International Space Station, allowing Russian cosmonauts to fly on US-made spacecraft in exchange for American astronauts being able to ride on Russia's Soyuz, the agencies said.

"The agreement is in the interests of Russia and the United States and will promote the development of cooperation within the framework of the ISS program," Roscosmos said in a statement, adding it will facilitate the "exploration of outer space for peaceful purposes."

ALSO READ: