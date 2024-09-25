E-Paper

Russia to consider nuclear response in event of 'massive' air attack, warns Putin

The president said this at a televised meeting with security officials on updating the country's nuclear deterrence doctrine

By AFP

Russia's President Vladimir Putin. Photo:Reuters
Published: Wed 25 Sep 2024, 10:04 PM

President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday presented proposed changes to Russia's nuclear doctrine that would allow it to launch a nuclear response to a "massive air attack".

"We will consider such a possibility once we receive reliable information about a massive launch of air and space attack weapons and their crossing our state border," the president said at a televised meeting with security officials on updating the country's nuclear deterrence doctrine.

