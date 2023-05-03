Russia says it foiled an alleged Ukrainian drone attack on Kremlin

The Gujarat court will pass a final order post-summer vacation which ends in early June
Russian authorities accused Ukraine on Wednesday of attempting to attack the Kremlin with two drones overnight in an effort to assassinate President Vladimir Putin.
The Kremlin decried the alleged attack attempt as a “terrorist act” and said Russian military and security forces stopped the drones before they could strike. In a statement carried by Russian state-run news agencies, it said no casualties took place.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Russia’s state news agency RIA Novosti that Putin wasn’t in the Kremlin at the time and was working from the Novo-Ogaryovo residence. The Kremlin added that Putin was safe and his schedule was unchanged.
There were no immediate comment from Ukrainian authorities.
Tass quoted the statement as saying that the Kremlin considered the development to be a deliberate attempt on Putin's life ahead of the Victory Day that Russia celebrates on May 9.
Kremlin spokesman Peskov said a military parade would take place as scheduled that day. Russia retains the right to respond “when and where it sees fit,” the Tass report said, quoting the statement.
ALSO READ:
The Gujarat court will pass a final order post-summer vacation which ends in early June
German foreign minister proposes reaching target on renewables at upcoming COP28 in Dubai where the goal 'must be to ring in the end of the fossil fuel age'
Former prime minister seeks quashing of all political cases against him, saying regular court appearances will endanger his life
Joint operation by US, British, Brazilian and European law enforcement also nets almost a tonne of drugs and 117 firearms
Indian defence minister on official visit to Maldives says the handover of the ships is 'a symbol of our shared commitment towards peace and security in the Indian Ocean Region'
It's a healthy activity with many benefits, but there are multiple ways to get started
The octogenarian leader made the announcement at the launch of his revised version of the autobiography
New lawsuit filed on Monday claims previous Disney board members failed to give proper notice about their agreements, lacked the authority to make them, and unlawfully delegated governmental authority to a private entity