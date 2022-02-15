Russia returns some troops to base in areas near Ukraine, says report

At a session with Putin, Sergey Lavrov argues that Moscow should hold more talks with the US and its allies
World16 hours ago
Some troops in Russia’s military districts adjacent to Ukraine are returning to their bases after completing drills, Russia’s defence ministry was quoted as saying on Tuesday.
Russia’s Interfax news agency cited the ministry as saying that while large-scale drills across the country continued, some units of the Southern and Western military districts had completed their exercises and started returning to base.
The reported movements run counter to warnings from the United States and Britain that Russia may be poised to invade Ukraine at any time.
British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said Britain would need to see a full-scale removal of Russian troops from the border with Ukraine to believe that Moscow has no plans for an invasion.
Video footage provided by the defence ministry and published by the RIA news agency showed some tanks and other armoured vehicles being loaded onto railway flatcars.
The ministry said it would use trucks to move some hardware while some troops would march to bases on their own.
Russia has amassed over 100,000 troops near Ukraine’s borders, including a large contingent on joint drills in Belarus until Feb. 20, meaning that Ukraine is almost encircled by the Russian military.
ALSO READ:
Russian markets reacted positively to the news and the rouble, which has been under pressure due to fears of fresh Western sanctions in the event of a war, gained 1.5% shortly after the defence ministry announcement.
Moscow has denied ever planning to attack Ukraine but is demanding legally binding guarantees from the United States and NATO that Kyiv will not be allowed to join the military bloc. Washington and Brussels have so far refused to make such pledges.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz was expected nL8N2UP5M2 in Moscow later on Tuesday to meet President Vladimir Putin in a high stakes mission to avert war.
At a session with Putin, Sergey Lavrov argues that Moscow should hold more talks with the US and its allies
World16 hours ago
One of the missions involves a SpaceX Starship rocket, which when complete will be the biggest and powerful spacecraft ever built
World17 hours ago
Under a deal with New Delhi, trucks from Afghanistan will be allowed to collect wheat from India by way of Pakistan’s Wagha border
World18 hours ago
'G7 Finance Ministers underline our readiness to act swiftly and decisively to support the Ukrainian economy'
World23 hours ago
The three women who received the government payout worked as judges associates at the High Court.
World1 day ago
Police stood guard as students in pink uniforms, about a dozen wearing hijabs, entered a govt school where the issue first flared in Udupi.
World1 day ago
Ukraine is not a Nato member but has a promise dating from 2008 that it will eventually be given the opportunity to join.
World1 day ago
He was ultimately subdued by the crew with the help of other passengers.
World1 day ago