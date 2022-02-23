Russia pulls diplomatic staff from Ukraine

One report confirms that the flag was no longer flying over the embassy building in Kyiv

By AP Published: Wed 23 Feb 2022, 5:24 PM

Russia’s state Tass news agency reported Wednesday that Russia has started evacuating personnel from all of its diplomatic facilities in Ukraine.

Moscow has an embassy in Kyiv and consulates in Kharkiv, Odesa and Lviv.

The Tass report said the embassy in Kyiv confirmed the evacuations have begun. An Associated Press photographer in Kyiv saw the flag was no longer flying over the embassy building in Kyiv.

