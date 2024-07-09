Russia promises to discharge Indians 'misled' into joining its army

Photo: AFP

Published: Tue 9 Jul 2024, 8:46 PM

Russia has promised to discharge Indians who were falsely induced to join its army, an issue Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised at talks with President Vladimir Putin, an Indian official said on Tuesday.

New Delhi has been seeking the release of its nationals whose families say they were lured to Russia by the promise of "support jobs" in the army, and were later forced into active combat in Ukraine.

"The Prime Minister strongly raised the issue of early discharge of Indian nationals who have been misled into the service of the Russian army," Indian Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra told reporters in Moscow as Modi wrapped up a two-day visit.

The Russian side had promised the early discharge of all such people, he said.