Russia preparing response to Romania expelling consul over drone crash

Romania blamed Russia for the crash, which sparked a fire and injured two people, according to officials

  • PUBLISHED: Fri 29 May 2026, 4:59 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

Russia is preparing a response to Romania's move to eject a Russian diplomat over a drone crash in the Romanian city of Galati, Russia's Foreign Ministry said Friday.

Romania blamed Russia for the crash, which sparked a fire and injured two people, according to officials.

Recommended For You

'Hengua' to minimalistic motifs: UAE henna artists reveal top designs for Eid Al Adha

'Hengua' to minimalistic motifs: UAE henna artists reveal top designs for Eid Al Adha

'Hengua' to minimalistic motifs: UAE henna artists reveal top designs for Eid Al Adha

'Hengua' to minimalistic motifs: UAE henna artists reveal top designs for Eid Al Adha

US aircraft destroyed near Bushehr, says Iran state TV; no confirmation from US

US aircraft destroyed near Bushehr, says Iran state TV; no confirmation from US

Kuwait calls Iranian drone, missile attack 'dangerous escalation'; Gulf states condemn strike

Kuwait calls Iranian drone, missile attack 'dangerous escalation'; Gulf states condemn strike

US, Iran launch fresh attacks; Kuwait responds to missile, drone strikes

US, Iran launch fresh attacks; Kuwait responds to missile, drone strikes

 

"Retaliatory measures in response to the declaration of the Russian Consul General as persona non grata and the closure of the Consulate General will not be long in coming," Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told the state RIA news agency, describing the Western reaction to the drone crash as a "fuss".

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

'Hengua' to minimalistic motifs: UAE henna artists reveal top designs for Eid Al Adha

2

Kuwait calls Iranian drone, missile attack 'dangerous escalation'; Gulf states condemn strike

3

US, Iran made 'a lot of progress' towards deal, Vance says

4

Trump says US not satisfied with Iran deal; Israel declares most of south Lebanon 'combat zone'

5

UAE Lottery announces Dh30 million winner in Eid Al Adha draw