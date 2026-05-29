Russia preparing response to Romania expelling consul over drone crash

Russia is preparing a response to Romania's move to eject a Russian diplomat over a drone crash in the Romanian city of Galati, Russia's Foreign Ministry said Friday.

Romania blamed Russia for the crash, which sparked a fire and injured two people, according to officials.

"Retaliatory measures in response to the declaration of the Russian Consul General as persona non grata and the closure of the Consulate General will not be long in coming," Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told the state RIA news agency, describing the Western reaction to the drone crash as a "fuss".