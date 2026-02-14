Russia 'poisoned' Putin critic Navalny in prison with 'rare toxin': European states

  • PUBLISHED: Sat 14 Feb 2026, 5:37 PM
Five European countries including Britain, France and Germany accused Russia of "poisoning" opposition leader Alexei Navalny in prison in 2024 using a "rare toxin", on Saturday on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

"We know the Russian state now used this lethal toxin to target Navalny in fear of his opposition," the UK foreign office said in a statement alongside Sweden, France, the Netherlands and Germany, ahead of the second anniversary of the death of the staunch critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Britain also said it had reported Russia to the world's chemical weapons watchdog.

ALSO READ