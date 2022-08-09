Russia launches Iranian remote sensing satellite into space

Tehran says that this was done for scientific research

By Reuters Published: Tue 9 Aug 2022, 12:47 PM

A Russian rocket carrying an Iranian satellite successfully launched into space on Tuesday.

At 8.52am Moscow time, the remote sensing satellite, called 'Khayyam', was launched by a Russian Soyuz rocket from the Baikonur Cosmodrome, the home of Russian space launches, located in southern Kazakhstan. This was broadcast by Russia's Roscosmos space agency on YouTube.

Tehran has rejected claims that the satellite could be used by Moscow to boost its intelligence capabilities in Ukraine, saying Iran will have full control and operation over it "from day one".

Iran says the satellite is designed for scientific research, including radiation and environmental monitoring for agricultural purposes.

Putin recently removed the outspoken Dmitry Rogozin as head of Roscosmos, replacing him with a former defence advisor, in a shake-up of the agency.

