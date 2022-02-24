Russia ‘launched a full-scale invasion’: Ukraine foreign minister

'The world can and must stop Putin. The time to act is now,' tweeted Kuleba

By AFP Published: Thu 24 Feb 2022, 8:31 AM

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba accused Russia’s leader President Vladimir Putin of launching a “full-scale invasion” on Thursday, as explosions were heard in cities around the country.

“Putin has just launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Peaceful Ukrainian cities are under strikes,” Kuleba tweeted.

“This is a war of aggression. Ukraine will defend itself and will win. The world can and must stop Putin. The time to act is now.”

ALSO READ: