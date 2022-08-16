Russia fines streaming company Twitch 2 million roubles: Interfax

By Reuters Published: Tue 16 Aug 2022, 2:30 PM

On Tuesday, a court in Russia fined streaming company Twitch 2 million roubles ($33,000) for publishing "unreliable information" about alleged war crimes in the Ukrainian town of Bucha, Interfax reported.

Earlier, the messaging service Telegram was fined 4 million roubles ($66,000) for refusing to delete content related to the country's conflict with Ukraine.

