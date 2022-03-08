Russia calls for return to 'peaceful co-existence' with US like during Cold War

United States has already deployed 12,000 additional soldiers to Europe this year
World14 hours ago
Russia and the United States should return to the principle of "peaceful co-existence" like during the Cold War, the Interfax news agency cited the Russian foreign ministry as saying on Tuesday.
The foreign ministry added that it was open to honest and mutually respectful dialogue with the United States and that hope remained that normalcy in relations between the two countries could be restored, Interfax reported.
World14 hours ago
World15 hours ago
World16 hours ago
World16 hours ago
World17 hours ago
World17 hours ago
World20 hours ago
World21 hours ago