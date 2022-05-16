Russia calls Finland, Sweden joining Nato a mistake with 'far-reaching consequences'

Global situation will change radically: Russian Deputy Foreign Minister

Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin and Finland's President Sauli Niinisto. (Reuters)

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov on Monday said Finland and Sweden choosing to join the Nato military alliance was a mistake that would have far-reaching consequences and see the global situation change radically, news agencies reported.

Ryabkov said Finland and Sweden should have no illusions that Russia will simply put up with their decision, Interfax reported.

