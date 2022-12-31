Russia and Ukraine free 200 soldiers in New Year prisoner swap

Russia hands over 140 Ukrainian service personnel while 82 captured soldiers were freed by Ukraine

Firefighters extinguish a fire next to houses destroyed during a Russian attack in Kyiv, Ukraine. — AP

By Reuters Published: Sat 31 Dec 2022, 8:10 PM

Russia and Ukraine said on Saturday they had freed more than 200 captured soldiers, the latest prisoner exchange between the two sides in the 10-month-old conflict.

Russia's Defence Ministry said 82 Russian soldiers had been released by Ukraine, while the Ukrainian president's chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, said Russia had handed over 140 Ukrainian service personnel.

Some of the 132 Ukrainian men and eight women who were freed had been wounded or had fought to defend the Black Sea port city of Mariupol and on Snake Island, Yermak said in a message on his Telegram page.

The two sides have exchanged hundreds of captured soldiers in several rounds of prisoner exchanges in recent months, despite a complete breakdown in broader diplomatic talks between Moscow and Kyiv.