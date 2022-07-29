Moscow accuses Kyiv of striking Ukraine jail; 40 dead, 75 wounded

Apart from prisoners of war, eight employees of a detention centre were also injured

On Friday, the Russian army accused Kyiv forces of striking a jail holding Ukrainian prisoners of war in separatist-controlled eastern Ukraine, saying 40 people died and scores were wounded.

"Forty Ukrainian prisoners of war were killed and 75 wounded," the defence ministry said in a statement, adding that eight employees of the detention centre in Olenivka (situated in the separatist-held region of Donetsk) were also injured.

