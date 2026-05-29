Romania to expel Russian consul general after drone crash

'In light of this situation, the Russian Federation's Consul General in Constanta has been declared persona non grata', the Romanian President said

  • PUBLISHED: Fri 29 May 2026, 4:12 PM
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Romania's president said on Friday that the Nato member would expel the Russian consul general in the Black Sea city of Constanta and close the mission after a drone crashed into an apartment building. 

"Russia bears full responsibility for this incident... In light of this situation, the Russian Federation's Consul General in Constanta has been declared persona non grata, and the Consulate General of the Russian Federation in Constanta will be closed," President Nicusor Dan said in a video statement.

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