Roche to use AI to help diabetics sleep peacefully

The logo of Swiss pharmaceutical company Roche is seen at a plant in the central Swiss village of Rotkreuz on November 6, 2013. — Reuters

Published: Tue 9 Jul 2024, 3:53 PM Last updated: Tue 9 Jul 2024, 3:54 PM

Swiss pharmaceutical giant Roche said on Tuesday it would soon begin marketing a device that uses artificial intelligence to predict possible low blood sugar events during the night and thus help sufferers of diabetes sleep without worry.

Diabetes is a chronic, metabolic disease characterised by elevated blood sugar levels that is treated with insulin injections. Sufferers can also have problems with episodes of low blood sugar levels — hypoglycaemia — during the night that disrupt their sleep, some requiring medical intervention.

Roche said its latest continuous glucose monitor, a wearable sensor, takes readings of blood sugar levels every five minutes and is paired with an AI app.

"Its integrated AI-enabled predictive algorithms indicate hypoglycaemia risk within the next 30 minutes, continuously forecast how glucose levels will develop within the next two hours, and estimate the risk of nocturnal hypoglycaemia," it said.

The technology enables "proactive intervention before glucose levels require immediate attention" and "is designed to alleviate ... concerns about nighttime hypoglycaemia and lower its risk," added Roche.