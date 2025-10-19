  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Sun, Oct 19, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 27, 1447 | Fajr 05:02 | DXB weather-sun.svg33.1°C

Robbery at Louvre in Paris; museum closes for the day

The Louvre said it was closing "for exceptional reasons," without providing further details on what had been stolen

Published: Sun 19 Oct 2025, 1:23 PM

Updated: Sun 19 Oct 2025, 1:44 PM

Top Stories

Air Arabia flight plummets dangerously close to sea; investigation launched

Air Arabia flight plummets dangerously close to sea; investigation launched

Dubai bans delivery riders on fast lanes from November 1

Dubai bans delivery riders on fast lanes from November 1

UAE: Firecracker restrictions for Diwali; 10 things to know ahead of Indian festival

UAE: Firecracker restrictions for Diwali; 10 things to know ahead of Indian festival

France's Culture Minister Rachida Dati on Sunday reported a break-in at the Louvre in Paris, as the world-renowned museum said it was closing for the day.

"A hold-up took place this morning at the opening of the Louvre Museum," she wrote on X, using a French word that can also mean "robbery".

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Dubai reinforces global leadership in exhibitions at landmark industry gathering

thumb-image

UAE: Partial road closure announced in Abu Dhabi's Al Dhafra for nearly a month

thumb-image

Messi bags hat trick as Inter roar into playoffs with 5-2 win over Nashville

thumb-image

Watch: Lithium battery catches fire on plane, leaves passengers in shock

thumb-image

Look: Sharjah projects breathe life into ancient buildings to preserve heritage

 

"No injuries reported. I'm on site with museum staff and police," she added.

At least one person had entered the museum, a member of her team told AFP, without adding anything about any possible theft.

The Louvre said it was closing for the day "for exceptional reasons".

The museum was not immediately available for comment.