Rishi Sunak will improve UK's economy, says his maternal uncle in India

New British Prime Minister's relatives celebrate his success with other family members in Ludhiana

By ANI Published: Wed 26 Oct 2022, 9:30 PM Last updated: Wed 26 Oct 2022, 9:31 PM

New UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's relatives in Ludhiana, Punjab have expressed happiness and pride at his appointment to the top post.

An exhilarated Subhash Berry, Sunak's mother's cousin, exuded confidence that his nephew would improve the economy of the United Kingdom.

Berry, who lives on Club Road in Ludhiana, celebrated his nephew's success with other members of the family, by cutting a cake.

Talking to ANI, he said, "It is a matter of pride for India."

"There is joy in Ludhiana. The children of our family often visit London. It is a moment of pride to see him as the head of the country which once ruled India," he added.

Berry said his father and Sunak's maternal grandfather were brothers.

Sunak's mum's brother-in-law, Rakesh Sood, said, "The appointment of Rishi Sunak will also improve relations between India and UK."

In his first address as the UK PM, Rishi Sunak said that he will place economic stability and confidence at the heart of his government's agenda. "This will mean difficult decisions to come," Sunak said.