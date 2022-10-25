Rishi Sunak formally becomes UK Prime Minister after meeting King Charles

He became Conservative Party leader after Liz Truss stepped down from the post

Photo: Reuters

By Web Desk Published: Tue 25 Oct 2022, 2:44 PM Last updated: Tue 25 Oct 2022, 2:51 PM

Britain's King Charles III on Tuesday appointed new Conservative leader Rishi Sunak as the second prime minister of his reign, shortly after accepting the resignation of Liz Truss.

Photographs distributed by Buckingham Palace showed Charles shaking Sunak's hand as he appointed him to become Britain's first prime minister of colour and the youngest in two centuries.

Meanwhile, Liz Truss has officially become the shortest-serving Prime Minister in UK history, according to BBC.

