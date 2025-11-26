  • search in Khaleej Times
'My world, my rock': Billionaire Richard Branson mourns wife's death in heartfelt post

Branson met Joan Templeman in 1976, while she was working in an antique shop

Published: Wed 26 Nov 2025, 7:53 AM

English billionaire Richatd Branson, the founder of Virgin Group, has shared a heartfelt message on Instagram to mourn the death of his wife Joan aged 80.

"She was the most wonderful mum and grandmum our kids and grandkids could have ever wished for. She was my best friend, my rock, my guiding light, my world," said the 75-year-old businessman in the post that also had a photo of Joan, his wife for 50 years.

Many celebrities reacted to the post to extend their condolences to Branson. Among them was singer Jennifer Lopez, who replied with white heart emojis and singer Natalie Imbruglia, who expressed her sympathy, saying: "Joan.. a shining light in this world. She made everyone feel so special".

Love at first sight

Branson met Joan Templeman in 1976, while she was working in an antique shop. He was reportedly smitten from their first meeting, describing it as “love at first sight”, according to People magazine.

Over the years, he even purchased a private island—Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands—partly to impress her. Eventually, after more than a decade together, the couple married in 1989. Their wedding ceremony took place on Necker Island.

Take a look at Branson's message here: