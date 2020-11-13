Yorkshire Ripper Peter Sutcliffe dies at 74
The serial killer who kille 13 women was sent to hospital after testing positive for Covid-19.
British murderer Peter Sutcliffe, known as the Yorkshire Ripper for a five-year killing spree during which he stabbed and bludgeoned at least 13 women to death, has died, Sky said. He was 74-year-old.
He was arrested in 1981 and pleaded guilty to 13 charges of murder and 7 charges of attempted murder. He spent the rest of his days in prison.
Sutcliffe died at University Hospital of North Durham, three miles from where he was an inmate, a Prison Service spokesman confirmed. Sutcliffe had previously returned to prison after being treated for a suspected heart attack a few weeks back, but was sent back to hospital after testing positive for coronavirus. It is understood that he refused to be treated for the virus.
Sutcliffe was afflicted with a number of health problems, including diabetes and obesity. The cause of his death is yet to be confirmed by the authorities.
