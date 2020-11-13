Rest of Asia
Logo
 
HOME > World > Rest of Asia

Yorkshire Ripper Peter Sutcliffe dies at 74

Reuters/London
Filed on November 13, 2020
Alamy

The serial killer who kille 13 women was sent to hospital after testing positive for Covid-19.

British murderer Peter Sutcliffe, known as the Yorkshire Ripper for a five-year killing spree during which he stabbed and bludgeoned at least 13 women to death, has died, Sky said. He was 74-year-old.

He was arrested in 1981 and pleaded guilty to 13 charges of murder and 7 charges of attempted murder. He spent the rest of his days in prison.

Sutcliffe died at University Hospital of North Durham, three miles from where he was an inmate, a Prison Service spokesman confirmed. Sutcliffe had previously returned to prison after being treated for a suspected heart attack a few weeks back, but was sent back to hospital after testing positive for coronavirus. It is understood that he refused to be treated for the virus.

Sutcliffe was afflicted with a number of health problems, including diabetes and obesity. The cause of his death is yet to be confirmed by the authorities.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM World
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20201107&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=201109100&Ref=AR&profile=1031 macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2020 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 