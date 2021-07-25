Xiaomi to set up assembly unit in Pakistan

The Chinese firm recently surpassed Apple to become the world's second-largest smartphone vendor.

Xiaomi plans to set up its assembly unit in Pakistan in the next 3-4 months.

The development came shortly after Realme, another Chinese smartphone manufacturer, announced setting up its smartphone manufacturing plant in Lahore.

This resulted in a massive price cut for the brand's smartphone model (C21) being manufactured in the country. If Xiaomi is successful with setting up its own assembly plant in Pakistan, similar results can be expected when it comes to the company's smartphone prices.

Realme has already had a test run of its local assembly line in Lahore, causing a considerable drop in the prices of Realme phones, such as that of the new C21.

This was revealed by Realme's Director of Marketing in Southeast Asia, South Asia and Latin America, Sherry Dong. Both Xiaomi and Realme aim to produce smartphones and other Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) products in their local assembly plants in the South Asian country.

Affordable products are the hallmark of both companies. As Pakistan is a developing country with a large, young population, establishing local mobile assembly units is expected to have a positive socio-economic impact.

It is to be noted that Pakistan, with over 40 million users, is the 7th largest importer of mobile phones globally. Therefore, local manufacturing will also save foreign exchange on mobile phone imports.

The local production of smartphones saves the company from paying massive import duty, which has also been increased by up to 240 % following the Annual Budget 2021-26.

According to global analytics firm Canalys, Xiaomi became the world's second-largest smartphone vendor behind Samsung, surpassing Apple in Q2 2021, China Economic Net (CEN) reported.

Its shipments jumped 83 per cent year-on-year to hit a 17 per cent global market share during the quarter, as per data from Canalys.

If this level of growth continues to evolve at its current pace, the China-based tech giant may soon trump Samsung as it did over Apple and become the world's biggest smartphone vendor before the end of this year.

Canalys also reports top smartphone vendors, Q1 2021 in Pakistan, which includes Transsion at #1, Vivo at #2, Samsung at #3, Oppo at # 4 and Xiaomi at # 5.

It is pertinent to mention that several other smartphone manufacturers have already set up their assembly plants in Pakistan. These brands include Tecno, Infinix, Gfive and Realme.