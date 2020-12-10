World Bank approves $300 million loan to Pakistan
$200 million for Sindh Resilience project and $100 million for the Solid Waste Emergency and Efficiency project approved.
The World Bank has approved a $300 million loan to help Pakistan address climate change issues, health emergency and manage solid waste to reduce chances of flooding in Karachi, the media reported on Thursday.
The Washington-based lender approved $200 million for the Sindh Resilience project and $100 million for the Solid Waste Emergency and Efficiency project, The Express Tribune quoted an official statement issued by the bank's local office as saying.
These investments will bolster Pakistan's efforts to build resilience to natural hazards such as floods and droughts in the Sindh province and will strengthen solid waste management in Karachi to tackle recurrent urban flooding and public health emergencies in the city, it added.
"Building resilience to natural disasters and health emergencies is an important and urgent agenda in Pakistan, that will help save lives and protect the economy," said World Bank Country Director for Pakistan Najy Benhassine.
"The establishment of Sindh Emergency Service will greatly enhance the government's responsiveness to natural disasters and emergencies, particularly in a megacity like Karachi where many lives are lost due to insufficient emergency medical services," said Ahsan Tehsin, task team leader for the Sindh Resilience project.
