Woman wants daughter to pay her for babysitting grandson

Woman says that she would love to help, but not for free.

Usually grandmothers are known to dote on their grandchildren, but an elderly woman in Australia was slammed after she asked her daughter to pay her $15 an hour for taking care of her baby. People labelled the woman as ‘greedy’ and ‘insenstive’ following the episode.

The daughter had requested her mum to take care of her one-year-old, two or three days, each week, according to a report in Mail Online.

The woman, who had a day job, said she would have to give up her job if she was to accept her daughter’s offer.

“My daughter is 29, she has a one-year-old son and will be returning to work soon,” she wrote in a post to Reddit.

“She works five days a week, about 7-8 hours a day from 7:30am-3pm, and asked me if I would be willing to babysit her son either two or three days a week.”

“I need money to replace the time I am giving up from my job,' she was quoted as saying in the Mail report.

People condemned the woman for taking money to take care of her grandchild.

The grandmother would be taking ’90 per cent' of her daughter's $22-an-hour salary, including tax, transport etc, according to one woman.

Some people even questioned the woman’s qualifications saying at $15 per hour she should have certificates in CPR, first aid and child care.

However, some people defended the grand mum saying that she should not be working for free, even if it’s for her daughter.

