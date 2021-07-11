Woman fired after boss spots her on TV at football match

The 37-year-old was shown on screen out of over 60,000 people celebrating a goal.

A UK woman has been fired for 'lying' after her boss spotted her on television at a football game.

According to the Daily Mail, Nina Farooqi, 37, had called in sick to work to attend England's semi-final match against Denmark at Wembley after one of her friends won last-minute tickets to the historic game. The digital content producer said she lied because she thought that she was unlikely to get the day off to attend otherwise due to short-staffing.

However, her boss, Charlie Taylor, director at Composite Prime decking and cladding, discovered her lie when he spotted her on TV; the camera had zoomed in on her and her friend celebrating as England scored their first goal.

Though Farooqi had thought it was unlikely that she would be spotted in a crowd of over 60,000 people, Taylor called her when she was catching a train the next day to tell her not to bother coming in.

"It's an exciting time for everyone in England, and given the opportunity, we would have encouraged attendance to such an important football match. Unfortunately on this occasion, our employee lied, taking one day off sick to attend the football match on Wednesday 7 July," Taylor said.

"This was in breach of her employment contract, and so we had no choice but to take the appropriate action. As a business we value honesty and integrity, and we don't tolerate any employee taking advantage of our policies."

"Like many businesses will be doing across the county, our staff will be having Monday morning off to hopefully recover from celebrating an England win!"

For her part, Farooqi said that even friends in Australia and the US got in touch to say they had spotted her.

"There is a bit of regret, no one wants to get fired, but then also I would have hated the regret of missing out. I'd do it all over again."